Greece favors closer EU relations with Egypt

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias spoke Sunday in favor of closer European Union relations in Egypt, a country of “capital importance for Europe.”

“The Greek view is that Egypt is a country of capital importance for Europe. An EU partner and friend, with which we must develop our relations and support Egypt in its effort to deal with the great economic crisis,” Dendias sais as he arrived to attend the ninth session of the EU-Egypt Association Council.

Earlier Sunday, Dendias met with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Athens. After having lunch, the two traveled together to Luxembourg.

Dendias also called to help Egypt’s efforts to deal with human’s rights and women’s rights issues.

The Association Council was expected to endorse the Partnership Priorities Document for 2021-27, detailing EU-Egypt cooperations on matters, such as agriculture, irrigation, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, green transition, digitalization, and smart transport.

On Monday, Dendias will take part at the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council, in Luxembourg. Ahead of the meeting, the EU foreign ministers will attend a working breakfast with Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross to discuss the international organization’s work in Ukraine.

[AMNA]