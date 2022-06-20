NEWS

Dendias to brief EU peers on southeastern Mediterranean, Western Balkans

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Moday he will brief EU Foreign Ministers Affairs Council on the situtation in the southeastern Mediterranean and express support for North Macedonia and Albania’s EU path.

Dendias also said he is looking forward to the lunch with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Shameh Shoukry. “I believe that Europe has everything to gain from a closer cooperation with Egypt. Egypt is a country of cardinal importance for our European family.”

Earlier, he attended an unofficial working breakfast with the president of the International Red Cross, Peter Maurer.

