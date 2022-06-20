NEWS

Terror suspect convicted for armed robbery

A 49-year-old man arrested in Thessaloniki in August 2021 by counterterrorism officers as a suspected member of militant group Revolutionary Self-Defense was convicted on Monday to 13.5 years in jail for armed robbery.

The suspect was arrested after robbing an Alpha Bank branch in the northern port city of Thessaloniki and making off with 8,275 euros. After the ruling, he returned to prison. 

An arrest warrant had been issued 2019, when two other members of the organization were arrested after police located their safe house in Holargos, northern Athens.

The 49-year-old was also wanted for the armed robbery of a betting shop in the Athens suburb of Holargos in October 21, 2019, where he accidentally shot himself on the foot with a Kalashnikov. 

