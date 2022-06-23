NEWS

Woman who stabbed husband jailed pending trial

Woman who stabbed husband jailed pending trial
[Thestival.gr]

A 31-year-old woman from northern Greece charged with attempted manslaughter after stabbing and injuring her husband on June 19, was led to jail on Thursday, after appearing before an investigative magistrate in Thessaloniki. 

The accused was also charged with possession and use of a weapon.

In her testimony to the investigative magistrate, she said the victim “fell on the knife” and there was no intention to kill him, while the defence argued that the woman intended to kill her husband and had planned the attack.

The incident happened last Sunday when the woman grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim on the chest during a serious argument. the man was transferred to Papanikolaou hospital where he underwent surgery and is currently recovering. 

The couple, who have a two-year-old child, have previously been embloiled in several court cases relating to domestic violence.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police operation underway to dismantle fraud ring, five arrested
NEWS

Police operation underway to dismantle fraud ring, five arrested

UK suspects’ drugs logo points to bigger racket
NEWS

UK suspects’ drugs logo points to bigger racket

Vandals smash plaque commemorating 2010 riot victims
NEWS

Vandals smash plaque commemorating 2010 riot victims

Woman arrested in Drama for trying to sell Byzantine icon
NEWS

Woman arrested in Drama for trying to sell Byzantine icon

Eight arrested for extortion in Crete charged with forming criminal gang
NEWS

Eight arrested for extortion in Crete charged with forming criminal gang

Greek police nab man wanted over murder in Belgium, fraud in Spain
NEWS

Greek police nab man wanted over murder in Belgium, fraud in Spain