Woman who stabbed husband jailed pending trial

A 31-year-old woman from northern Greece charged with attempted manslaughter after stabbing and injuring her husband on June 19, was led to jail on Thursday, after appearing before an investigative magistrate in Thessaloniki.

The accused was also charged with possession and use of a weapon.

In her testimony to the investigative magistrate, she said the victim “fell on the knife” and there was no intention to kill him, while the defence argued that the woman intended to kill her husband and had planned the attack.

The incident happened last Sunday when the woman grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim on the chest during a serious argument. the man was transferred to Papanikolaou hospital where he underwent surgery and is currently recovering.

The couple, who have a two-year-old child, have previously been embloiled in several court cases relating to domestic violence.