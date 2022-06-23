Greek politicians’ wealth declarations published

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that if the next elections don’t result in an outright majority government, the country will not be dragged into a third election. Instead, a coalition government will be formed. [AMNA]

A parliamentary committee published the source of wealth declarations (“pothen esches”) of 1,068 politicians and other public servants on Thursday for the financial year 2020.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared earnings of 77,603.30 euros, which includes and 5,800 euros from real estate and 1,837 euros from agricultural activity.

Mitsotakis’ wife, Mareva Grabowski, declared an income of 39,245.69 euros, including 30,000 euros from real estate.

For his part, SYRIZA leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras declared earnings of 69,296.08 euros. Tsipras’ partner, Betty Baziana, declared an income of 21,290 euros.

The PASOK–Movement for Change leader, Nikos Androulakis, declared an income of 178,585 euros.

The general secretary of the Communist Party of Greece, Dimitris Koutsoumbas, declared a parliamentary income of 74,943 euros but noted that, under the rules of his party, is deemed party income. His wife declared an income of 14,824 euros.

MeRA25 leader Yanis Varoufakis declared a total income of 195,851 euros. His wife declared an income of 2,708 euros.

The leader of Greek Solution, Kyriakos Velopoulos, declared a total income of 239,358 euros. His wife declared 55,804 euros in income.