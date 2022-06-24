NEWS

Drunken British tourist arrested after landing at Iraklio airport

A 34-year-old British tourist was arrested at the airport of Iraklio, Crete, after causing chaos in a flight from Birmingham on Thursday night, state-run broadcaster ERT reported.

The man, who was visibly drunk, acted in a disruptive manner during the entire flight, acting aggressively towards other passengers and refusing to follow the instructions of crew members. Eventually the crew were forced to call air traffic control in Iraklio prior to landing, who in turn alerted the police.

Officers picked him up as soon as he disembarked and will be led before a prosecutor on Friday to face charges of dangerous disruption of transport, as well as threatening and insulting the crew.

Crime Tourism

