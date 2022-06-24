NEWS

New Covid cases rise to 11,972

New Covid cases rise to 11,972
[AP]

Greek health authorities announced 11,972 new cases of Covid-19 during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic on Friday, up from 10,474 on Thursday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 13 virus-related deaths and 86 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of confirmed Covid cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,595,498, with a total of 30,154 virus-related deaths over the same period.

Coronavirus

