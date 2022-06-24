Russian flight ban in Greek airspace extended

Passenger traffic at Athens Airport last month reached 1.68 million, or 84.5% of April 2019.

A standing notam that bans Russian and Belarusian flights in Greece’s national airspace has been extended to September 22 due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Friday.

The authority added that the shutdown by Ukraine of its national airspace to civil flights remains in effect, while the CAA has banned Greek civil flights in the Moldovan and Belarusian airspaces for safety reasons.

The banning of Russian and Belarusian flights in Greek airspace was first introduced on February 28. [AMNA]