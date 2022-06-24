Turkey accuses EU of remaining silent on Greece’s ‘illegal actions’

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that is “completely shameful that the EU remains silent on illegal actions of Greece that violate international law.”

Commenting on the decisions taken at an EU summit on Thursday, Ankara accused EU leaders of demonstrating a “biased, visionless and distanced attitude” towards Turkey, which it said was “proof that the EU once again has failed to escape the vicious circle” regarding the country.

The statement said the EU was remaining silent on what it described as Greece’s “illegal actions in violation of international law, including its claim for 10 nautical miles of airspace, the militarization of the islands and pushback practices.”