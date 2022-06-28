New platform ushers schools into digital era

An integrated digital information system of public primary and secondary education called eschool, which aspires to change the operation of Greek public schools, was unveiled by the Education Ministry on Friday.

“Today, the communication between the parents and the school is usually in the form of an in-person visit to the school. The new platform aims to be a living permanent channel of communication between parents-guardians and school, 24 hours a day for 365 days a year,” Education Minister Niki Kerameus told Kathimerini.

The system will allow parents to use their mobile phones to monitor their children’s grades (and any absences) while pupils will be able to access future lessons material. Each school’s and each student’s data will be only digital and located only in one place. All information created in the school ecosystem will be accessible from all devices, including tablets and smartphones.