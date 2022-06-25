PM, opposition leaders slam US Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Saturday he was “really troubled” by the decision of the US Supreme Court to abolish the constitutional right to abortion in the country, saying it is “a major step back in the fight for women’s rights.”

The Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized women’s constitutional right to abortion, a decision that will dramatically change life for millions of women in America and exacerbate growing tensions in the country.

Mitsotakis joins main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras and Movement for Change-PASOK (KINAL) president Nikos Androulakis who condemned the ruling on Friday.

“[US] Supreme Court decision on abortion[s] sends [a] dangerous message affecting the international community. Rights that should be self-evident are challenged. Our duty is to stand against those bringing us back to the dark ages. The right of every woman over her own body is non-negotiable,” Tsipras said in a tweet.

Androulakis noted that “the reversal of the historic #RoeVsWade ruling by the US Supreme Court, which effectively criminalizes access to abortion, is a head-on assault on women’s rights and another dramatic reminder that, at a time when conservatism is striking back, nothing can be considered as a given.”

“As reality has also shown in Poland, the legal ban on abortions is not only a blatant violation of human rights but will have tragic consequences by increasing the risks to women’s lives,” he added.