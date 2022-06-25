NEWS

PM, opposition leaders slam US Supreme Court ruling on abortion

PM, opposition leaders slam US Supreme Court ruling on abortion
[Reuters]

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Saturday he was “really troubled” by the decision of the US Supreme Court to abolish the constitutional right to abortion in the country, saying it is “a major step back in the fight for women’s rights.”

The Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized women’s constitutional right to abortion, a decision that will dramatically change life for millions of women in America and exacerbate growing tensions in the country.

Mitsotakis joins main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras and Movement for Change-PASOK (KINAL) president Nikos Androulakis who condemned the ruling on Friday.

“[US] Supreme Court decision on abortion[s] sends [a] dangerous message affecting the international community. Rights that should be self-evident are challenged. Our duty is to stand against those bringing us back to the dark ages. The right of every woman over her own body is non-negotiable,” Tsipras said in a tweet.

Androulakis noted that “the reversal of the historic #RoeVsWade ruling by the US Supreme Court, which effectively criminalizes access to abortion, is a head-on assault on women’s rights and another dramatic reminder that, at a time when conservatism is striking back, nothing can be considered as a given.”

“As reality has also shown in Poland, the legal ban on abortions is not only a blatant violation of human rights but will have tragic consequences by increasing the risks to women’s lives,” he added.

 

Politics Health US Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek state to sue Novartis for 214 million euros
NEWS

Greek state to sue Novartis for 214 million euros

Thirteen people in the dock over some 2 mln euros in KEELPNO funding
NEWS

Thirteen people in the dock over some 2 mln euros in KEELPNO funding

Top court backs mandatory tests for pupils, teachers
NEWS

Top court backs mandatory tests for pupils, teachers

Ministry refutes discrimination allegation by mother
NEWS

Ministry refutes discrimination allegation by mother

ECHR rejects Greek request for interim measures against mandated vaccinations
NEWS

ECHR rejects Greek request for interim measures against mandated vaccinations

Top court rejects injunction to freeze health workers’ mandatory vaccination
NEWS

Top court rejects injunction to freeze health workers’ mandatory vaccination