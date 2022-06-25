NEWS

Sewage gauge puts Thessaloniki in the red

The viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in the municipal waste of Thessaloniki, based on the latest measurements in research conducted by Aristotle University’s Sewage Epidemiology Team, has raised the city to the red level regarding the spread of the virus.

The measurements showed the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are detected in 90% of the total viral load. Experts said that after six weeks with a moderate level of the virus in the community, following the upward trend that began in parallel with the gradual prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 strains, the viral load has returned to a high level of dispersion.

“The increase in the spread of the virus, as we measured it in the sewage in recent weeks and more clearly in recent days, is not negligible… we now have data that put us on alert,” said Professor Nikos Papaioannou, the rector of Aristotle University who is responsible for the research project, in comments to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

