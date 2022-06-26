Two detained following clashes in Athens, one police officer injured
Two people were detained after clashes between police officers and unknown assailants in central Athens left one police officer injured during the early hours of Sunday morning. Specifically, riot police units stationed around the neighborhood of Exarcheia were pelted with Molotov cocktails for approximately two hours.
A police officer was lightly injured and is being treated in a military hospital. The clashes caused material damages to several cars.