Two arrested for killing of 42-year-old in Rafina

Two 24-year-old men were arrested Monday morning for beating to death a 42-year-old in the port town of Rafina, in eastern Attica.

The incident occurred at a local bar at about 2 a.m. on Sunday morning when four people attacked the victim with an iron fist during an argument, punching him repeatedly in the head. It was not clear what started the argument.

The 42-year-old was rushed to Erythros Stavros Hospital where he died a few hours later.

News of the arrests was revealed by Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos in a tweet. 

