Serbian vacationer held on war crimes warrant in Greece

Police in Greece have detained a 59-year-old Serbian man wanted in Croatia for alleged war crimes committed in 1991, during the bloody break-up of Yugoslavia.

Authorities said the man, who has not been named, was detained Monday after crossing the border from North Macedonia, en route to a holiday resort in northern Greece with his wife and daughter.

The man, who says he was a conscript in the Yugoslav army but has denied any wrongdoing, is accused of participating in actions that led to the death of civilians between August 19 and December 14, 1991, in the Croatian towns of Vocin and Hum.

The detained man was taken to the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki to appear before a public prosecutor. A three-member panel of judges will review the extradition request to fellow European Union member Croatia. The panel is expected to meet next week. [AP]

