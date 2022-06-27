NEWS

Five arrested over Athens brawl

File photo. [InTime News]

Police in Athens arrested five people on Monday in connection with a brawl in the eastern suburb of Agios Dimitrios that left two minors needing an ambulance.

The five suspects, three of whom are underaged, face charges of causing bodily harm, among others, while one of them was found holding a knife that is considered an illegal weapon.

Some 20 youths – most aged 15 to 18 years old – were reportedly involved in Sunday evening’s brawl, which some reports suggest may have been related to rival soccer clubs.

One teenager had to be treated for injuries to the head and the other sustained a knife injury, according to reports. 

