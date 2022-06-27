Diving car deaths being attributed to suicide

The death of two people in a car that went diving into the water in the seaside suburb of Neoi Epivates may have been suicide, the latest reports from the northern port city of Thessaloniki have indicated.

According to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in the car that went off a dock at the Neoi Epivates port earlier on Monday and were found to have been handcuffed to each other.

They were also holding bags filled with sand, apparently to ensure that they would sink.

The man, who was driving the vehicle and was also handcuffed to the steering wheel, has been identified as a Greek national in his early 50s. The woman has not been identified yet, though she may be related to the driver, according to the AMNA.

Local news outlet Thestival reported that the woman was aged 72 and was the driver’s mother. The report also indicated that woman had lost another son to suicide in 2020 and her husband shortly after.