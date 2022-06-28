NEWS

Two men arrested over beating death in Rafina

Two 24-year-olds were arrested on charges of beating 42-year-old Dimitris Koutras to death outside the Sante bar in the central square of Rafina, eastern Attica early Sunday.

They turned themselves in on Monday morning to police, reportedly accompanied by their lawyer.

Police sources said they confessed that they participated in the beating of the 42-year-old, with at least one of the two denying he inflicted the fatal blows.

In addition, neither of them mentioned the use of an iron fist, which was mentioned in eyewitness accounts.

