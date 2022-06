Greece’s health authorities reported 20,084 new infections on Tuesday, as the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 continued to drive the sixth wave of the Covid pandemic in the country.

On Monday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) had reported 7,682 new cases.

The daily data also showed 16 more Covid-related deaths and 95 patients in intensive care units, from 12 and 95, respectively, the previous day.