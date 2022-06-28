NEWS

Coast Guard conducts search and rescue operation near Karpathos

Vessels of the Hellenic Coast Guard participated in a search and rescue operation to help stranded migrants and refugees off an abandoned fishing vessel near the island of Karpathos in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Three nearby ships also participated in the operation. Those on the fishing vessel were rescued by the cargo ship “Freedom Line”, sailing under the flag of Malta, and are sailing towards the island of Kos.

There were strong winds in the area which made the work of the Coast Guard more pressing.

