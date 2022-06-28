No Athens buses and trolleys on Wednesday due to strike

The Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) worker’s unions declared that they are planning a 24-hour strike on Wednesday, June 29. The union will also organize a demonstration outside the OASA headquarters demanding that a tender with privately operated KTEL intercity buses is not extended.

“It is inconceivable that, without providing any information to its employees, there are ‘plans’ to address transit with constant contracts with KTEL, a fact that does not promote the public nature of urban transport,” stated the union in its announcement.