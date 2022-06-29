NEWS

Sailor injured during ferry departure from Piraeus

A 52-year-old sailor was injured on Tuesday night when he was struck by a cable of the passenger ferry Dionysios Solomos that got entangled in the left propeller, as it was departing from the port of Piraeus.

The man was transferred to Attiko Hospital where he is being treated for an unspecified injury.

After the accident, the ferry remained at the port and is expected to depart for its scheduled service to Serifos, Sifnos and Milos on Wednesday noon. 

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. None of the 180 passengers on board the Dionysios Solomos was injured, but some have requested a refund instead of continuing their voyage on Wednesday, state-run news agency AMNA reported.

