NEWS

Bus driver sentenced for ordering maskless 12-year-old off bus

Bus driver sentenced for ordering maskless 12-year-old off bus
[Intime News]

A bus driver in Thessaloniki was handed an eighty-month suspended sentence on Wednesday for exposing a minor to danger after he ordered an 12-year-old passenger off his bus because the child was not wearing a mask.

Police arrested the driver on Friday in Oreokastro, outside Thessaloniki, after the child’s parents pressed a lawsuit.

In court, the driver denied that he singled out the child, saying that he told everyone who did not wear a mask to get off the bus. He also claimed that he did not realize that the child had disembarked, nor that he was unaccompanied. The court was not convinced and took into account the the student’s testimony who said that he had to walk on the old highway for 45 minutes until his mother found him.

The driver appealed the ruling and was released.

Passengers on public transport in Greece are required to wear a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ex-cop convicted over 2008 teen killing to be released 
NEWS

Ex-cop convicted over 2008 teen killing to be released 

Court upholds Thessaloniki surgeon’s life sentence for patient’s death
NEWS

Court upholds Thessaloniki surgeon’s life sentence for patient’s death

Two men arrested over beating death in Rafina
NEWS

Two men arrested over beating death in Rafina

Serbian vacationer held on war crimes warrant in Greece
NEWS

Serbian vacationer held on war crimes warrant in Greece

Serbian national arrested for alleged war crimes
NEWS

Serbian national arrested for alleged war crimes

Thessaloniki robbers make off with loot worth 800,000 euros
NEWS

Thessaloniki robbers make off with loot worth 800,000 euros