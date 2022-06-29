PM: NATO doesn’t need another source of instability

The focus of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should be the war in Ukraine and not another source of instability within its ranks, Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, as heads of state were preparing to meet again to discuss the latest developments in Russia’s invasion.

“As a pillar of stability, we have every reason to believe that the Alliance’s commitment at the moment must be the situation in Ukraine. There is no need for another source of instability within the Alliance, and all our partners understand this,” he said as he arrived for the NATO summit in Madrid.

Mitsotakis said he was pleased with NATO’s new Strategic Concept – its once-a-decade set of priorities and goals – due to be published, because it includes “the protection of the sovereignty of territorial integrity, international law, but also of human rights, as a value framework on which the Alliance is based.”

As for Turkey’s agreement on Tuesday to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, he said that “common sense prevailed” for the good of the Alliance “and any opportunistic and utilitarian behaviors were overcome.”