PM congratulates Iranian refugee who aced university entry exams

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated an Iranian student who excelled in Greece’s nationwide university entry exams this summer in a call on Wednesday.

Kouros Durmohammadi Bagi and his family arrived on the island of Lesvos in 2019 in a boat full of refugees. He did not speak a single word in Greek. Just three years later, he scored an average of 18.25 (in 20) in the exams, a rate he hopes will secure him a place in the School of Electrical Engineering in Thessaloniki.

Mitsotakis, calling from Madrid where he is attending a summit meeting of NATO, told Kouros he is an example and a source of optimism and invited him at Maximos Mansion, the prime minister’s office, next week.