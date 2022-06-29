NEWS

Dendias meets briefly with Erdogan, Cavusoglu at NATO

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias had a “brief social encounter” with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu ahead of the opening session of Wednesday’s NATO summit in Madrid. according to a tweet by the Greek Foreign Ministry.

The meeting also included Lithuanian, Polish and Portuguese Foreign Ministers Gabrielius Landsbergis, Zbigniew Rau and Joao Cravinho, respectively, it said. 

 

