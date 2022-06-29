NEWS

Prosecutor in Lignadis trial recommends guilty verdict for 3 rape charges

As the trial of prominent director and actor Dimitris Lignadis who is accused of raping four minors entered its final stretch on Wednesday, the prosecutor recommended a guilty verdict for three of the charges and his acquittal over the fourth. 

“Victims of rape have no gender, origin or social status. That fact the accused was famous does not negate the perpetration of the crimes,” the prosecutor told the Mixed Jury Court of Athens.

“The specific victims, due to their young age, origin and family status were an easy target for the accused, as it ensured that they would not reveal what happened. The recognizability and fame of the accused do not negate the need to satisfy his sexual drive.”

He also argued that Lignadis was “cultivating relationships of trust,” promising to help his victims professionally through his acquaintances in the entertainment industry.

Lignadis, who was arrested in February in 2021, has been remanded in custody ever since. His alleged victims include minors aged 14 and 17 at the time of the incidents.

Crime Justice

