FM meets with Swedish and Finnish counterparts in Madrid

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Swedish and Finnish counterparts, Ann Linde and Pekka Haavisto respectively, on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit taking place in Madrid. Dendias reiterated Greece’s support for the accession of both Nordic countries to NATO.

“Constructive discussion on situation in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean,” were also had between the three according to statements released by the Foreign Ministry on social media.

