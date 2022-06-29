New Piraeus metro stations to open before September, official says

Trial runs on the new Piraeus metro lines will begin by the end of next week, Attiko Metro Managing Director Nikos Kouretas said on Wednesday, ahead of their opening to the public by September.

Speaking at the Technical Chamber of Greece’s conference “Green Deal Greece 2022” at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, Kouretas said that the stations on the new Line 4 will be opened to the public at a date to be announced shortly.

In addition, he said, the Thessaloniki metro will be operational by the end of 2023.

“Along with the three Piraeus stations that we will hand over to the public in the next two months, Lines 2 [Red] and 3 [Blue] will be end up serving over a million passengers a day, which means 200,000 fewer cars in Athens daily, and a reduction of 880 tons of carbon dioxide,” Kouretas said.

“In addition, in Thessaloniki we expect to see 310,000 passengers per day, 55,000 fewer cars, and a reduction of 140 tons of carbon dioxide.”

The metro will also bring an improvement to the urban landscape with the planting of trees while it will also serve major facilities such as hospitals. [AMNA]