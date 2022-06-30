Migrants rescue completed off Karpathos

The migrants and refugees who had fallen into the sea in an area southeast of Karpathos in the Aegean were transferred to Kos on Wednesday morning after a search and rescue operation by the coast guard.

The migrants and refugees, including those that were stranded on an abandoned fishing vessel, were transferred by the cargo ship Freedom Line, sailing to Kos under the Maltese flag.

According to authorities, 172 migrants were rescued, including 67 men, 23 women and 82 minors, with the youngest being just one month old.

All are in good health and were transported by police to the registration and identification center on Kos.