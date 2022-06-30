Personal doctors become reality as of July 1 

The concept of a “personal doctor” becomes a reality as of Friday, as private doctors of different specializations will have the opportunity to register for the program on the online social insurance platform IDIKA.

At the same time, insured citizens from the age of 16 will be able to appoint their “personal doctor.” The deadline for the former is set for the end of July, while the insured have until October.

The program entails that a doctor will constantly monitor a patient, record and update his/her medical history, direct them to other specialists, prescribe medicines and suggest appropriate treatments, and, most importantly, develop a relationship of trust with patients.

“Our commitment to open EOPYY [National Organization for Healthcare Provision] to all doctors and better pay with realistic obligations is being implemented,” Health Minister Thanos Plevris said in a television appearance just a few days ago.

This was preceded in 2017 by the legislation for the so-called “family doctor,” which was not successful, mainly due to the low compensation of doctors.

In the current bill the compensation of participating doctors is higher; however, it seems that many private doctors still remain hesitant to join.

The program provides that doctors working in primary healthcare units will be able to take on up to 500 patients as “personal doctors” for an additional fee. The same applies for those who have been “family doctors” and are willing to renew their contract with EOPYY.

Most people have pinned their hopes on the new institution, partly because the pandemic has made access to hospitals precarious and partly because family income is falling. However, as many citizens already have their own doctor, who may not be included in the system, the bill provides for certain financial penalties for those who do not respond to the ministry’s call.