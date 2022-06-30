Election analyst Ilias Nikolakopoulos dead at 75

Prominent political and election analyst, Ilias Nikolakopoulos, had died at the age of 75, it was announced Thursday.

According to initial press reports, he developed a heart problem while on holidays on the island of Syros.

Nikolakopoulos, who was also emeritus professor of Electoral Sociology at the University of Athens, was born in Athens in 1957. He completed his undergraduate studies in mathematics in Athens and Lausanne (1965-1969) and then his postgraduate studies in Paris (diplome d’etudes approfondies, Univ. Paris 6).

From 1975 to 1966 he worked at the National Center for Social Research, focusing on electoral sociology and empirical political culture research (initially as a research associate and from 1988 as principal researcher).

In 1984 he supported at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (Department of Law) his doctoral dissertation on “Parties and parliamentary elections in Greece 1946-1964.” From 1986 to 2014 he taught at the Department of Political Science and Public Administration of the University of Athens (initially as a Lecturer and from 2003 as a Professor) and was in charge of the Postgraduate study program “Political Science and Sociology.”

He published seven independent works (both in collaboration with others), edited six collective volumes, and published articles on electoral sociology and political history. He has occasionally collaborated in research projects with the Center d’Études de la Vie Politique Francaise (CEVIPOF) in Paris, with the Centro de Investigaciones Sociologicas (CIS) in Madrid, as well as the Universities of Budapest and Madrid (Universita Autonoma).