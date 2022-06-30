Further agreements signed over French frigate order

France’s Naval Group, the manufacturer responsible for building the three FDI frigates ordered by the Hellenic Navy, signed several agreements and collaborations on Thursday at the French embassy in Athens with their industrial partners in Greece.

The agreements are part of a wider framework of Greek participation in the frigate program, while Naval Group hopes to build long-term collaborations for supporting the Greek navy.

A total of four agreements were signed by Naval Group, in the presence of French Ambassador to Greece Patrick Maisonnave. Specifically, the deals are with EMMIS for transformers, with MEVACO for mechanical equipment, with STELMA for painting, and with VIKING HELLAS for rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs). Naval Group also signed agreements with the companies AKMON, INTRACOM, MILTECH, PRISMA and SCYTALYS for exclusive talks related to FDI frigates.

Representing Naval Group were Executive Vice Presidents Alain Guillou (international development) and David Quancard (operations and performance). [AMNA]