Seven confirmed cases of monkeypox in Greece

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) announced that a total of seven cases of monkeypox have been identified in Greece during their weekly report on the virus. Six of the cases originated abroad, however the seventh may have spread domestically.

“The seventh case is the first that did not report travelling abroad, which means that there is evidence of domestic transmission,” said EODY in their report, however they stressed that there is very little danger of transmission for the general public.

Additionally, all cases have either fully recovered or are recovering.