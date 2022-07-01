NEWS

New trafficking corridor between Cesme and Ikaria

On June 2, 25 Syrian refugees were located near the port of Agios Kirykos on Ikaria. They were arrested and detained in an abandoned building opposite the local police station. [Aegean Boat Report]

People traffickers are attempting to open a new migrant corridor between Cesme on the Turkish coast and the island of Ikaria, according to Greek authorities. 

From the end of April to the beginning of June, the network transported at least 50 Syrians to deserted beaches near the port of Agios Kirykos on Ikaria in inflatable boats. The traffickers returned to Turkey on jet skis.

The UK’s National Crime Agency is also involved in the investigation as one of the leading members, a Pakistani national who managed to elude arrest, is a permanent UK resident. A second person, also a Pakistani national, who was arrested, declared Mykonos as his place of residence.

The price for the transfer from Cesme to Ikaria ranged from 800 to 1,200 euros, and an additional €400-600 for fake residence permits and transfer to Piraeus. The move to Central and Northern Europe cost €3,500-6,000.

Migration

