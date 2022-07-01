NEWS

Actor accused of rape is granted conditional release

[Intime News]

The Mixed Jury Court of Athens unanimously accepted the request to conditionally release the well-known actor Petros Filippidis, who is on trial on rape and attempted rape charges, from temporary detention.

He is banned from leaving the country, must appear at his local police station twice a month, while bail was set at 20,000 euros. The reasoning behind the decision is that he is no longer considered a threat to commit the same crimes. The decision was taken after a debate in court on whether or not to extend his temporary detention up to the maximum limit of 18 months.

The actor has been in custody since July 2021.

His accusers are three colleagues. Filippidis denies the accusations and attributes them to what he says are personal obsessions of his female colleagues. 

Filippidis was rushed to hospital earlier in the day after he reportedly suffered an ischemic stroke.

Crime Justice

