Erdogan continues to send mixed messages

[AP]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent out mixed messages to Greece again on Friday, first saying that he does not want war with Greece, only to threaten a little later that the Greeks will face a similar fate to that of 1923 after the Greek-Turkish war.

Moreover, he he called on the Greek people to politically punish Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“We have no intention of going to war with Greece. However, Greece does not keep its promises. They violated our airspace 147 times in a very short period of time. Of course, if you commit such violations, my air force will rise up and give you the answer you need,” he said.

Erdogan also claimed that leaders at this week’s NATO Summit in Madrid tried to reconcile him with Mitsotakis, but claimed that “we are not thinking about it at the moment. What the conditions will bring in the future… We will see and evaluate accordingly.”

Turkey

