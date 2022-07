The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 15,839 new Covid infections in Greece on Saturday, on the same level as the day before (15,869 cases).

EODY’s bulletin said 22 more people died from the disease, up from 14 on Friday, bringing the overall number of fatalities to 30,276.

There were also 95 intubated patients in Intensive Care Units, unchanged from the previous day.