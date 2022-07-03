NEWS

Homeless shelters for drug addicts open in Athens

Homeless shelters for drug addicts open in Athens
[Intime News]

The Municipality of Athens has inaugurated two new facilities for addicts sleeping rough on the city’s street.

Run by the Organization Against Drugs (OKANA), the program seeks to register as many vulnerable individuals as possible, to ensure that their immediate medical needs are met and to provide them with shelter, support and counselling.

Social workers are also on hand to help them apply for any state support they are entitled to and to get their papers in order if they are facing bureaucratic obstacles.

The day center has a capacity of 200 people, while the dormitory can sleep up to 90 people.

Health Society

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Conversion therapy banned
GENDER IDENTITY

Conversion therapy banned

AA sees rise in callers to Greek helpline
NEWS

AA sees rise in callers to Greek helpline

Seven confirmed cases of monkeypox in Greece
NEWS

Seven confirmed cases of monkeypox in Greece

Personal doctors become reality as of July 1 
NEWS

Personal doctors become reality as of July 1 

EU proposes ban on flavored heated tobacco products
NEWS

EU proposes ban on flavored heated tobacco products

PM, opposition leaders slam US Supreme Court ruling on abortion
NEWS

PM, opposition leaders slam US Supreme Court ruling on abortion