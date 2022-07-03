Homeless shelters for drug addicts open in Athens

The Municipality of Athens has inaugurated two new facilities for addicts sleeping rough on the city’s street.

Run by the Organization Against Drugs (OKANA), the program seeks to register as many vulnerable individuals as possible, to ensure that their immediate medical needs are met and to provide them with shelter, support and counselling.

Social workers are also on hand to help them apply for any state support they are entitled to and to get their papers in order if they are facing bureaucratic obstacles.

The day center has a capacity of 200 people, while the dormitory can sleep up to 90 people.