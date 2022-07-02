Very high risk of fire in five regions on Sunday

The continuing heatwave combined with the strong winds will greatly increase the risk of fire in five regions of Greece on Sunday, the General Secretariat of Civil Protection warned on Saturday in a weather bulletin.

The areas more at risk are the North Aegean (Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Ikaria), Attica (including the island of Kythira), Central Greece (Viotia, Evia), Peloponnese and Western Greece (Ilia, Achaia).

The Secretariat calls on citizens to avoid any open-air activities that can cause a fire by negligence, such as burning dry grass and branches, using machines that create sparks – such as circular saws, welding devices – using outdoor grills, smoking bees, and throwing lit cigarettes.