FM Dendias heads to Lugano for Ukraine Recovery Conference

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias was traveling to Lugano in Switzerland on Monday, to represent Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at a working dinner of the heads of delegations participating in the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

The conference is expected to be attended by presidents, prime ministers and ministers from over 40 countries, as well as representatives of international organizations, the president of the European Commission and the secretary general of the Council of Europe.

The aim of the conference is to demonstrate tangible solidarity with Ukraine in order to prevent social and economic crises and to develop long-term reconstruction plans for the country.

This is the fifth conference to take place, though it is the first one to be held under the above-mentioned name due to the Russian invasion. The previous four (London 2017, Copenhagen 2018, Toronto 2019 and Vilnius 2021) were titled the Ukraine Reform Conference. [AMNA]