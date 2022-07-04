Dozens of fines issued in crackdown on dangerous driving

Officers conducted 497 traffic checks and confirmed 284 violations – most for driving without a helmet and drunk driving – during a weeklong crackdown on illegal racing and other dangerous driving practices on the Athens-Sounio coastal road, the police said in an announcement on Monday.

Of the 282 violations confirmed between June 27 and July 3, 30 involved motorcyclists who were not wearing a helmet, 20 were for driving under the influence of alcohol, 14 were for not wearing a seatbelt and 10 were for speeding.

Officers confiscated 21 sets of license plates, 47 vehicle registrations and 74 driving licenses, while the police said the crackdown on street racing – a phenomenon that is ubiquitous along the capital’s coastal roads and has caused numerous accidents, some of them fatal – would continue.