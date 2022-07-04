NEWS

Dozens of fines issued in crackdown on dangerous driving

Dozens of fines issued in crackdown on dangerous driving
[InTime News]

Officers conducted 497 traffic checks and confirmed 284 violations – most for driving without a helmet and drunk driving – during a weeklong crackdown on illegal racing and other dangerous driving practices on the Athens-Sounio coastal road, the police said in an announcement on Monday.

Of the 282 violations confirmed between June 27 and July 3, 30 involved motorcyclists who were not wearing a helmet, 20 were for driving under the influence of alcohol, 14 were for not wearing a seatbelt and 10 were for speeding.

Officers confiscated 21 sets of license plates, 47 vehicle registrations and 74 driving licenses, while the police said the crackdown on street racing – a phenomenon that is ubiquitous along the capital’s coastal roads and has caused numerous accidents, some of them fatal – would continue.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Four police officers injured in violent clashes around Athens university campus
NEWS

Four police officers injured in violent clashes around Athens university campus

Robbery suspect, 2 police officers injured in Athens shooting
NEWS

Robbery suspect, 2 police officers injured in Athens shooting

Thessaloniki judicial council acquits man of rape charge
NEWS

Thessaloniki judicial council acquits man of rape charge

Actor accused of rape is granted conditional release
NEWS

Actor accused of rape is granted conditional release

US adds ‘Cryptoqueen’ to most-wanted list over alleged $4 billion fraud
NEWS

US adds ‘Cryptoqueen’ to most-wanted list over alleged $4 billion fraud

Man remanded in custody over murder charges
NEWS

Man remanded in custody over murder charges