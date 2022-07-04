New cases of Covid-19 ease below 10,000 mark

Greek authorities announced 9,360 new cases of Covid-19 and 23 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic on Monday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced that there are 102 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,729,199, with a total of 30,327 virus-related deaths over the same period.