52 forest fires in last 24 hours

A total of 52 forest fires broke out in the 24-hour period to 6 p.m., the Fire Service said on Monday, warning that the threat of fires remains very high for Tuesday in many regions.

Service spokesperson Yiannis Artopoios said firefighters, aided by volunteers and local government workers, were continuing to battle a forest blaze that broke out in the Portes area in Achaea region in the western Peloponnese on Sunday.

A fire near Schimatari in Viotia was brought under control, he added.

Firefighting aircraft and ground units were continuing their efforts to bring a fire in Sernikaki in Fokida under control.

Strong winds and high temperatures on Tuesday means the fire risk remains very high in Attica, Central Greece, Western Greece, the Peloponnese and the eastern Aegean islands, he said, urging the public to remain vigilant and avoid all careless and negligent activity.