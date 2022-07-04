NEWS

Russia says it will respond in kind to Bulgaria after diplomatic expulsions

Russia says it will respond in kind to Bulgaria after diplomatic expulsions
A Russian plane lands at Sofia Airport, July 3 2022. [Valentina Petrova/AP Photo]

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow would respond in kind to Bulgaria’s expulsion of 70 Russian diplomats, a day after two Russian airplanes departed Sofia with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families.

Russia’s ambassador to Bulgaria, an EU and NATO member state and once a close ally of Russia, said last week she would ask Moscow to close its embassy in Sofia over the expulsions.

On Sunday, two Russian airplanes departed Bulgaria with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families amid a mass expulsion that has sent tensions soaring between the historically close nations, a Russian diplomat said.

Filip Voskresenski, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, told journalists at the airport in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia before the flights left that he was among the 70 Russian diplomatic staff declared “persona non grata” last week and ordered to leave the country by the end of Sunday. [Reuters, AP]

Bulgaria Russia

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bulgarian finance chief gets mandate as Russia tensions soar
NEWS

Bulgarian finance chief gets mandate as Russia tensions soar

Bulgaria urges Russia to withdraw diplomatic ultimatum with embassy closure threat
NEWS

Bulgaria urges Russia to withdraw diplomatic ultimatum with embassy closure threat

Bulgaria’s Socialists say they will not back another Petkov-led government
NEWS

Bulgaria’s Socialists say they will not back another Petkov-led government

Bulgaria expels 70 Russian diplomatic staff over espionage concerns
NEWS

Bulgaria expels 70 Russian diplomatic staff over espionage concerns

Bulgarian PM: Russia apologizes over embassy statements
NEWS

Bulgarian PM: Russia apologizes over embassy statements

Bulgaria says it decides on its defense with NATO allies
NEWS

Bulgaria says it decides on its defense with NATO allies