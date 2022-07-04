Wildfire burning uncontrollably in Amfissa; convent evacuated

A wildfire is burning uncontrollably across three fronts near the town of Amfissa, in the municipality of Delphi, central Greece, the Fire Service said on Monday evening.

Fanned by strong breezes of up to Force 6, the fire is reportedly burning its way through olive groves towards the convent of Profitis Ilias and also towards the coastal town of Itea.

The convent has been evacuated and firefighters are trying to prevent the blaze from reaching a forested region nearby.

High winds are making it extremely hard for the firefighters to contain the blaze, Delfi Mayor Panagiotis Tagalis said but he added that firefighters were hopeful to contain the fire by nightfall.

Some 50 firefighters with 15 fire engines and 3 ground teams are being assisted by 5 water-bombing aircraft, as well as municipal water tanks.

The Arachova-Amfissa road has been closed off at Chryso in both directions.

A text message via the 112 European emergency alert number has been sent to residents in the northern part of Itea in the Fokis region to be on standby for evacuation instructions.

Meanwhile, a total of 52 wildfires were recorded throughout Greece in the last 24 hours. [AMNA]