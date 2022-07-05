Greek president vows continued support to war-torn Ukraine

Greece’s “support can always be taken for granted,” the country’s president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, told her Ukrainian counterpart in a speech at the 26th Economist Conference on Tuesday, which Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined by video link.

“Russia’s invasion of a sovereign country is a close reminder of the barbarity of war and has cast its heavy shadow across our world,” she said, hailing “surprising” European solidarity against “Russian aggression and revisionism.”

The president also conveyed the Greek people’s “admiration for the heroic struggle of the Ukrainian nation.”

“Greece is and will continue to be with you,” she said.