NEWS

Greek president vows continued support to war-torn Ukraine

Greek president vows continued support to war-torn Ukraine
[InTime News]

Greece’s “support can always be taken for granted,” the country’s president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, told her Ukrainian counterpart in a speech at the 26th Economist Conference on Tuesday, which Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined by video link.

“Russia’s invasion of a sovereign country is a close reminder of the barbarity of war and has cast its heavy shadow across our world,” she said, hailing “surprising” European solidarity against “Russian aggression and revisionism.”

The president also conveyed the Greek people’s “admiration for the heroic struggle of the Ukrainian nation.”
“Greece is and will continue to be with you,” she said.

Ukraine War

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis confirms support for Ukraine’s EU path in Zelenskyy call
NEWS

Mitsotakis confirms support for Ukraine’s EU path in Zelenskyy call

Russia has already lost the war
NEWS

Russia has already lost the war

Defense minister laments leaks on possible Ukraine arms shipment
NEWS

Defense minister laments leaks on possible Ukraine arms shipment

EU ambassadors back sixth round of Russia sanctions
NEWS

EU ambassadors back sixth round of Russia sanctions

Scholz: Germany to supply IFVs to Greece, Athens to deliver Soviet weapons to Kyiv
NEWS

Scholz: Germany to supply IFVs to Greece, Athens to deliver Soviet weapons to Kyiv

Russia pummels vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines
NEWS

Russia pummels vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines