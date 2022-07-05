EU must prevent precedents, Greek PM tells MEPs in tacit reference to Turkey

The European Union has an obligation to “prevent any kind of precedent that can be mimicked by prospective troublemakers down the line,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told lawmakers in European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday, in comments during a speech addressing the war in Ukraine but seen also as a tacit reference to Turkey.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marks a “turning point for Europe,” he said during a meeting of the plenary for its fifth “This is Europe” debate, adding that “we stand against the invader who violated the legitimate order and the existing borders.”

Openly speaking about Turkey and its recent escalation of tension over the Aegean, Mitsotakis stressed that “Greece will not tolerate any challenge to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Ankara’s “false claims are answered by reality and international law,” he said, adding that “we do not need new revisionism and revivals of imperial fantasies as we face the great challenge of war.”