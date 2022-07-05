NEWS

US Senator: ‘I will do all in my power’ to secure F-16 deal with Turkey

[Ting Shen/AP]

US Senator Lindsey Graham has said he fully supports the Biden administration’s decision to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey and will do all he can to secure a deal, several media reported on Tuesday.

In a Twitter thread on Sunday, following a visit to Turkey over the weekend, Graham said he had a “productive trip” to the country.

“While we have had a problematic relationship at times, it is imperative Turkey and the US take steps to strengthen the ties between our two nations,” Graham wrote on Twitter.

“I will do all in my power to support the Biden Administration’s decision to sell F-16s to the Turkish Air Force,” Graham added in the thread. 

“These fighter jets, in the hands of our NATO allies, will create a sense of stability and provide capability to the Turkish military that is most definitely in America’s national security interests.” 

