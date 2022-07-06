Teen migrant found dead inside truck in Igoumenitsa

A young migrant was found dead inside a truck going through a checkpoint at the port of Igoumenitsa, western Greece, on Wednesday.

The victim, believed to be a teenager, was found unconscious by port officials who were x-raying the truck, state-run broadcaster ERT reported. He was transferred to a local hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

According to the report, the Greek driver told authorities he had missed Tuesday’s ferry service to Italy and had parked in an area near the port. It is likely the minor managed to enter the trailer during the night but died from the high temperatures that developed inside the truck.

The truck driver was temporarily arrested as the investigation by the Igoumenitsa port authority continues.